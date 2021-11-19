Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $56.83 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.57% of Robert Half International worth $56,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

