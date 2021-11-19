Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $57.53 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of MGM Resorts International worth $57,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

