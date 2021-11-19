Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59.07 Million Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 12.30% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $59,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $96.16 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

