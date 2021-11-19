Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.26% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $59,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

IYC stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

