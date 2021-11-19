Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.47% of Belden worth $55,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

