Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.14% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $59,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,678,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 76,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 108,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73,791 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.