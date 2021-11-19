Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746,572 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Packaging Co. of America worth $59,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $132.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

