Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 964,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $57,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

