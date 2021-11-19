Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 953,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.54% of Doximity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $65.47 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.57.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

