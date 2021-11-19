Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 685,918 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 10.50% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $55,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 932,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 889,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 711,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

