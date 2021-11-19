Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.30% of Boot Barn worth $57,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,074 shares of company stock worth $4,639,115 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

