Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.94% of STAG Industrial worth $56,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $63,070,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,194,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 200,307 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 94,136.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.