Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $246.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $246.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

