Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 355,951 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of W. R. Berkley worth $60,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 91.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,364,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,558,000 after buying an additional 176,843 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

