Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 104,272 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,272 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $56,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.70.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $352.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

