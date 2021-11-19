Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,226,684 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.73% of IAA worth $53,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IAA by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

