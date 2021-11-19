Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 145,411 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of Nordson worth $59,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $268.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.35. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

