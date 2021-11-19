Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 152,147 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 152,147 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $59,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

