Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,358 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Quanta Services worth $58,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

