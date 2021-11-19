Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,047 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.18% of Vericel worth $53,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after buying an additional 1,970,774 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,772,000 after buying an additional 115,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after buying an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,266.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

