Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 214,618 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,618 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Entegris worth $55,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $153.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.98 and a 1-year high of $154.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,596. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

