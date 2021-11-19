Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 40,945 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Crown worth $54,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Crown by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 19.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,882,000 after acquiring an additional 198,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

