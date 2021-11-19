Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,098 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.25% of RLI worth $58,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

