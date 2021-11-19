Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 59,146 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 839,383 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 685,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSAC opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

