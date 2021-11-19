Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 706,945 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Elanco Animal Health worth $52,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

