Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,528,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.40% of ironSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS opened at $9.66 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

