Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to “Overweight”

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

