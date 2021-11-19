Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. Welltower reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

WELL stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

