Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 3.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Welltower worth $30,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $85.69. 29,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,831. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

