WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Billion

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 154% higher against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $144.50 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $17.52 or 0.00029939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.16 or 0.07276110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,479.75 or 0.99950478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

