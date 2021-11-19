WeOwn Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $102,167.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeOwn has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00222515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00090344 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

