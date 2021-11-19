Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of EMD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 106,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.