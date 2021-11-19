Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of GDO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,716. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.