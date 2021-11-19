Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years.
Shares of GDO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,716. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $18.72.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
