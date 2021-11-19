Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:EHI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.