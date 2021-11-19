Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 161,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

