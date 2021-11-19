Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

HYI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,116. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.