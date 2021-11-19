Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.

SBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 11,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

