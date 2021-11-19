Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IGI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

