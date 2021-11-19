Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:IGI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $23.76.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
