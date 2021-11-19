Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
