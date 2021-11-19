Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

