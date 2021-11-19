Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:MHF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 31,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,760. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.