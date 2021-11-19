Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:MHF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 31,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,760. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
