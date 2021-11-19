Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MNP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 23,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

