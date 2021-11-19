Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years.

NYSE MNP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,036. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

