WEX (WEX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/2/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/20/2021 – WEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. Due to these positives, shares of the company have increased in the past year. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk.”

10/13/2021 – WEX was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.14. 486,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.42 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WEX by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in WEX by 565.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

