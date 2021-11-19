Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.84. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 298,074 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.