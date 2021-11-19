Widercoin (WDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,617.00

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $76,589.01 and approximately $27,617.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00072512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.44 or 0.07370567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,207.88 or 1.00440479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.