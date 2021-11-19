William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkshire Grey’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $78,000.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

