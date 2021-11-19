William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS.

AVIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

AVIR stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $94.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

