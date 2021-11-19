William H. Lyon Sells 4,500 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TMHC remained flat at $$33.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.