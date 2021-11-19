William H. Lyon Sells 5,500 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TMHC remained flat at $$33.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.