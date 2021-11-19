William Spiegel Sells 3,214 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 909,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,994. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

